BETTER than new! This energy efficient, smart home is move-in ready with ZERO to be done! Open kitchen w/ quartz countertops, tile backsplash, farmhouse sink, TWO walk in pantries, large island, stainless steel Whirlpool appliances including Refrigerator! EVP flooring throughout downstairs, carpet upstairs, large tile in bathrooms & laundry room. RING front & back with cameras, smart Aprilaire HVAC w/ digital/color keypad. Quartz countertops in baths. Master Bedroom has tray ceiling, huge walk-in closet, large master bathroom w/dual sinks, glass & tile shower. Whirlpool Washer/Dryer to convey! Upgraded items include: Designer ceiling fans in living room, ALL 3 bedrooms AND loft, kitchen island kickboard, Ring security flood light, landscaping, high speed ethernet jacks in loft & 2 bedrooms. House comes w/ all manuals as well as touch up paint, extra flooring, etc. Still under Meritage Home warranty for plumbing, electrical & HVAC is in place until 6/30/2022. Ample storage and MORE!
0 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $395,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A brief round of applause and a chorus of thank yous filled the normally-quiet air of the board chambers in Mooresville Town Hall on June 10. …
- Updated
Authorities are investigating a shooting that occurred in the garden center of Walmart on Norman Station Boulevard in Mooresville.
- Updated
A 27-year-old man was shot in the back in the parking lot of Walmart, 169 Norman Station Boulevard in Mooresville, on Sunday.
- Updated
A man wanted in connection with a shooting at the Mooresville Walmart on Norman Station Boulevard on Sunday morning was arrested in Forsyth Co…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Sept. 16-22. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
Making great progress: Dual immersion program preparing Mooresville students for multi-global society
On a rainy Tuesday morning, Tamara Bravo’s kindergarten class at Park View Elementary School sat in a semi-circle on a colorful rug gathered a…
- Updated
Looking for your next great pizza obsession in North Carolina? It’s at Alino Pizzeria, according to a news story from Delish.com, a food site …
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Sept. 10-16. For more information regarding specific plots …
- Updated
A 15-year-old Lake Norman High School student will face a felony charge of communicating a false report of mass violence on educational proper…
- Updated
On your mark, get set, go!