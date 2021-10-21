 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
0 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $59,000

0 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $59,000

0 Bedroom Home in Kannapolis - $59,000

Investor Special!! This house has been completely gutted. It is ready to go for anyone interested in transforming a 1930's charmer into a beautiful masterpiece! Don't let this deal slip through your finger tips!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics