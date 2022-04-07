0 Bedroom Home in Mooresville - $1,400

Available 04/08/2022. Gross lease rate of $1400 per month. The landlord pays taxes and supplies water/sewer. 2,064 sq ft of open space with three-phase power. Metal building with bathroom, 10' roll-up door, and 12' ceilings. Zoned HB. Located on Hwy 150 just before Robinson Rd if you are heading West on 150 from Mooresville. Ideal set up for storing personal items, boat repair, auto repair, and many other uses.