0 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $59,900

Stand alone brick building Minutes from downtown Statesville NC. Was used for many years as a Hair Salon/Barbershop. Zoned currently for Residential use and can be used for a residential residence or it can be rezoned back for Hair Salon/Barbershop, Childcare, and business office (Real Estate Firm/Attorney Office etc.) use. Building currently have 4-washout sinks in place, Bathroom, utility closet, bookshelf, and a glass showcase. Flooring is Laminate. NOTE: Subflooring boards will need replaced. Gravel parking on lot and street parking is available. Electric AC, Gas Heat. and a instant hot water heater. Property is being Sold As Is.

