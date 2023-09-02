Excellent opportunity in a fabulous location w/quick access to anywhere in the Charlotte area. Luxury condo living at its finest! 5 stories on one wing & 3 on another. Solid pre-cast concrete building w/retail space below to enhance your lifestyle. The quality of this building is second to none, no wood framing for a safe and sound home. Two finish styles available, Industrial & Traditional w/designer upgrade packages offered. Choose your design packages & color selections now! Open concept living plus all units have balconies! Amenities are plentiful w/outdoor pool, cabanas, secure dog park, putting green plus outside entertaining areas w/a firepit & grills. Inside fitness facility & gathering space for residents w/a complete kitchen. Storage lockers & tandem parking spaces available for purchase. Walkable lifestyle w/Publix, Starbucks, Harris Teeter, Chick-fil-a & more.
1 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $360,500
