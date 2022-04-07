1 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $1,250

Third floor condo available in the Verandas at Oakhurst! Floor plan has an open Kitchen with granite, white appliances and Pantry, Living and Dining areas with laminate wood flooring, Laundry Closet with Washer/Dryer included and 1 Bedroom with Full Bathroom. Enjoy a Covered Deck and community amenities that include pool, basketball court, playground and sidewalks. This property is conveniently located near I-77, Birkdale Village and Cornelius restaurants and shopping. WATER, SEWER, GARBAGE, BASIC CABLE & INTERNET ARE INCLUDED! Tenant is responsible for the electricity and if they want to make upgrades to the internet/cable they are responsible for upgrade fees and equipment. No Smoking and 1 Pet under 30-lbs (adult weight limit is per the HOA rules) is conditional with a non-refundable pet fee. The property can be available one week from an approved application.