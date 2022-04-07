Third floor condo available in the Verandas at Oakhurst! Floor plan has an open Kitchen with granite, white appliances and Pantry, Living and Dining areas with laminate wood flooring, Laundry Closet with Washer/Dryer included and 1 Bedroom with Full Bathroom. Enjoy a Covered Deck and community amenities that include pool, basketball court, playground and sidewalks. This property is conveniently located near I-77, Birkdale Village and Cornelius restaurants and shopping. WATER, SEWER, GARBAGE, BASIC CABLE & INTERNET ARE INCLUDED! Tenant is responsible for the electricity and if they want to make upgrades to the internet/cable they are responsible for upgrade fees and equipment. No Smoking and 1 Pet under 30-lbs (adult weight limit is per the HOA rules) is conditional with a non-refundable pet fee. The property can be available one week from an approved application.
1 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $1,250
Related to this story
Most Popular
MOORESVILLE — As Blue Devil slugger Lauren Vanderpool stepped to the plate in the bottom of the seventh inning, her team trailed arch-rival La…
Every day for a month, when Luke McClelland got home from school, he would go about the same routine of watering, measuring and moving a quart…
Chris Stonestreet, historian of colonial history of the North and South Carolina Piedmont, was honored by the North Carolina Chapter of the Na…
The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from March 20-26.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from March 20-26. For more information regarding specific plots …
A Mooresville man was charged with using a woman’s debit card to make unauthorized purchases.
Dr. Michael Royal, Mooresville Graded School District assistant superintendent of secondary education, was among 25 school and district leader…
An arcade bar based in Mooresville is expanding to downtown Hickory.
Former jail nurse indicted for involuntary manslaughter in Neville's death.
The students at Lake Norman High School were in their various places, some meeting to give and receive stage instructions, others taking care …