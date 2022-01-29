1 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $294,825

Cornelius Woods 55 & Over Development. Beautiful 1 Bedroom Condo top floor penthouse suite. Cornelius Woods Development is in a great location and will house 10 Villas & 96 Condos. Proposed Senior Ministry Center, Dog Park, Grilling Area(s), Pickle Ball, Pond and Golf Cart Path to Grocery Store & Restaurants, Pricing is subject to change with price increases according to finishes and design options.