1 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $99,000

Property is being sold "As is where is". Buyer can can have inspections done, however Seller will not pay for any repairs needed. Property is being sold for the value of the lot. The property is occupied by a holdover tenant. Please do not disturb the tenant; if you want to inside of the mobile home, contact listing agent who will make arrangements for access. Listing agent has not been able to contact tenant to obtain listing information, and to discuss buyer access to mobile home. A small part of the lot has been sold to Mecklenburg County for Right of Way Easement and lists the survey points. See Right of Way Easement Agreement in Attachments of the property MLS.