1 Bedroom Home in Denver - $724,700

Custom built craftsman style home in beautiful Fox Chase Community. Home will sit on a 1.09 acre lot. Features 2 story home a basement with a home office and Livingroom. 3 car garage that comes in under the home. Master on the main, this home boast a gourmet kitchen with SS appliance package, granite counter tops and a walk in pantry. There is a flex room on the main as well which can be used as additional space or home office. Upstairs there are 3 additional bedrooms and a Media Center. Give the listing agent a call if interests in this property. No available room for a pool on this property due to home location and septic.