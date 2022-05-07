 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

1 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $825

1 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $825

1 bed, 1 bath duplex unit in downtown Huntersville. Available around May 13. Unit includes refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, stove, and washer/dryer hookups in laundry closet. Rent fee includes water/sewer. Tenant responsible for electric and cable/internet. 1 small pet (max 25 lbs) considered with additional fees. 1 parking space available. Lawncare is provided.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular