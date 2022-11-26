1 bed, 1 bath duplex unit in downtown Huntersville. Available 11/26/2022. Unit includes refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, stove, and washer/dryer hookups in laundry closet. Rent includes water/sewer. Tenant responsible for all other utilities. 1 small pet (max 25 lbs) considered with additional fees. 1 parking space available, and lawncare is provided. Small storage unit available for $25/mo. *Photos are of a similar unit.
1 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $975
Related to this story
Most Popular
A pilot and meteorologist with the WBTV news station in Charlotte died in a helicopter crash around noon Tuesday in Charlotte, off Interstate …
Kelsey Grammer is bringing Dr. Frasier Crane back.
The man's sister said he left the bar around 11 p.m. to use the restroom and never returned to his stateroom.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Nov. 6-12. For more information regarding specific plots of…
Authorities investigating the fatal shootings of six people at a Walmart said that the shooter bought the gun just hours before and left a note with grievances against coworkers on his phone.
The Greater Metro Conference released its all-conference teams for the fall sports season, and athletes and coaches from Iredell County garner…
The streets were filled with people and excitement Tuesday as the 78th annual Mooresville Christmas Parade rolled down Main Street.
A shooter opened fire in a Walmart in Virginia late Tuesday, leaving six people dead, police said, in the second high-profile mass killing in a handful of days.
Forty-game winner Amy Schneider capped her big year by winning a hard-fought "Jeopardy!" tournament of champions in an episode that aired Monday.
Qatar's last-minute decision to ban alcohol at World Cup stadiums has left Budweiser with loads of beer on its hands. The company has an innovative solution to offload it.