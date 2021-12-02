1 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $37,000

GREAT OPPORTUNITY FOR INVESTORS!! Well priced 1 (or 2) bedroom 1 bath home in Salisbury. This home offers spacious rooms, kitchen with breakfast area, replacement windows, corner lot, fenced yard and much more! 1 bedroom does not have a closet but could be used as a bedroom or bonus room. This home needs some TLC/work but has tons of potential! Great opportunity for a rental property/cash flow! Property was built prior to 1978 and lead based paint may potentially exist.