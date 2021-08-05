 Skip to main content
1 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $67,000

You've just found THE least expensive move in ready home in Rowan County NC! Enjoy Easy living everyday in this spacious 1 bedroom 1.5 bathroom condo in Wiltshire Village. Say good bye to lawn work, exterior building maintenance its all taken care of for you. Plus enjoy the community in ground swimming pool, tennis courts, & lots & lots of green space to explore. Fresh paint, large living room, nice kitchen, laundry room, awesome fenced in patio & utility / storage room, small covered patio leads to expansive back yard green space! Around the corner from VA Medical Center & across the street from Catawba College. Also close to Novant hospital & Livingstone Colleges. Also located right on Salisbury's ever growing Greenway trail system. Near public transportation & everything Salisbury NC has to offer. HOA Dues $144.82 per month, assessment = $44.48 / month. Water/sewer is included in HOA dues!

