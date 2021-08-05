 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $79,900

1 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $79,900

1 Bedroom Home in Statesville - $79,900

Stand alone brick building Minutes from downtown Statesville NC. Was used for many years as a Hair Salon/Barbershop. Zoned currently for Residential use and can be used for a residential residence or it can be rezoned back for Hair Salon/Barbershop, Childcare, and business office (Real Estate Firm/Attorney Office etc.) use. Building currently have 4-washout sinks in place, Bathroom, utility closet, bookshelf, and a glass showcase. Flooring is Laminate. NOTE: Subflooring boards will need replaced. Gravel parking on lot and street parking is available. Electric AC, Gas Heat. and a instant hot water heater. Sold As Is.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $49,900

3 Bedroom Home in Salisbury - $49,900

  • Updated

*Offer has been accepted* Situated on nearly 1 acre in Rowan County! 3 bedroom, 2 baths, and plenty of living space with over 1500 square feet…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics