Experience impeccable craftsmanship in this New Construction 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Ranch. Entertain in the large great room with luxury vinyl plank floors or out on the back patio surrounded by nature. Large Master Suite with walk-in closet PLUS a dedicated laundry room with additional rear-entry mudroom. The spacious eat-in kitchen boasts white shaker cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and so much more. Only a few miles from downtown Kannapolis. Schedule your showing today!