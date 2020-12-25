Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Are you ready for a new pet in your life? All of these are available for adoption at Iredell County Animal Services, 430 Bristol Drive, States…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Dec. 10-16. L…
A tractor-trailer carrying approximately 50,000 pounds of packages crashed on Interstate 77 south late Thursday morning.
- Updated
A Mooresville couple is facing a child abuse charge, accused of using methamphetamine and marijuana while caring for their infant.
Eight years ago, Garrett White was coming back to Mooresville from N.C. State University to pursue an internship at Duke Energy. Having just c…
A Mooresville man was arrested after deputies served a search warrant on Capitol Avenue Tuesday.
The holiday season is the time, more than any other point during the year, that brings families and friends together. But, as with everything …
- Updated
North Carolina Public health restaurant and food-stand inspections in Iredell County, Dec. 6-12.
Town of Mooresville employees were invited to eat free at Alino Pizzeria on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. They could show their ID badge ge…
- Updated
Top Capitol Hill negotiators sealed a deal Sunday on an almost $1 trillion COVID-19 economic relief package, finally delivering long-overdue help.