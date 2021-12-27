2 Bedroom Home in Catawba - $189,900

2+ Acres with room to grow. This cozy Brick ranch is so warm and inviting. The living room features a stone fireplace with wood burning fireplace and plenty of natural light to brighten the room. The kitchen is spacious with new floor covering! 2 bedrooms and an extra room for an office which leads to the laundry area. Step out to the rear patio, entertain and relax by the outdoor fireplace. Several fenced areas are perfect for the furry family members. See disclosures before showing.