2 Bedroom Home in Catawba - $850,000

Impressive, Rare find on a quite cove on Lake Norman! 5+acres with a dock! Every detail of this stunning 2 bed, 2.5 bath custom home was designed to be easy to maintain, enjoyment and relaxation. The open floor plan and large windows keep the spaces well lit even on overcast cast days. Not too much house for a couple to maintain, and plenty of space to entertain family, friends, and guests. 10 ft. ceilings, 2 car garage, large walk in showers, fireplace, his and her closets, and partial wrap around covered deck overlooking your cove. Also features an enormous bed swing, concrete pad for parking an RV, Generac whole house generator, storm shelter and so much more! Take your boat and grab a meal, or hop in your car and drive a few miles for shopping, restaurants and other attractions. Lake Norman State park and Catawba Game Lands are a short distance away. Charlotte Douglas Airport is 40 miles away! Tour this magnificent home, it will surly impress! Schedule a showing today!
