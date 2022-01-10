2 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $175,000

Move-in ready 2 bedroom 1.5 bath townhouse in University Heights! New paint throughout, new HVAC 2019, comes with refrigerator, washer/dryer, Nest smart Thermostat. Upstairs features Jack and Jill layout with vaulted ceilings. Storage room accessible from rear patio. Perfect for either owner occupants or investors! ***MULTIPLE OFFERS RECEIVED - Highest and best to be submitted by 5pm on Monday, 1/10***