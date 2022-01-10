 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $179,900

2 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $179,900

2 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $179,900

A beautifully renovated 2-story end-unit home with an open floor plan. Fresh neutral paint throughout, new luxury vinyl flooring, new carpet, & lots of natural light. The main level has a well-renovated kitchen with lovely new granite countertops w/ tile backsplash, all-new stainless steel appliances, and newly painted all-white cabinets. The living room is open to the dining area. This level also has a half bath and a laundry room. The upper level has 2 bedrooms and an elegant full bathroom that has a ceramic tiled shower and floor, and granite countertop vanity. Listed just under $180k. So hurry!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics