2 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $179,900

A beautifully renovated 2-story end-unit home with an open floor plan. Fresh neutral paint throughout, new luxury vinyl flooring, new carpet, & lots of natural light. The main level has a well-renovated kitchen with lovely new granite countertops w/ tile backsplash, all-new stainless steel appliances, and newly painted all-white cabinets. The living room is open to the dining area. This level also has a half bath and a laundry room. The upper level has 2 bedrooms and an elegant full bathroom that has a ceramic tiled shower and floor, and granite countertop vanity. Listed just under $180k. So hurry!