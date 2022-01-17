2 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $200,000

Great opportunity to become a homeowner. New carpet throughout. This townhome features two master suites and is great for a roommate situation. The bright and open main level features laminate flooring and sliding glass doors that open to the patio which overlooks the woods behind the property. The kitchen features granite countertops and plenty of countertop and cabinet space. Great storage in the closet under the stairs. Both bedrooms upstairs have their own private bathrooms and large closets. Seller is willing to include refrigerator, countertop microwave, washer and dryer. Very Convenient to Northlake Mall, I-77 and I-485. Easy commute to uptown. Call or text Candy at 704-451-2370 for your personal, private tour of this exceptional home.