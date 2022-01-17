Great opportunity to become a homeowner. New carpet throughout. This townhome features two master suites and is great for a roommate situation. The bright and open main level features laminate flooring and sliding glass doors that open to the patio which overlooks the woods behind the property. The kitchen features granite countertops and plenty of countertop and cabinet space. Great storage in the closet under the stairs. Both bedrooms upstairs have their own private bathrooms and large closets. Seller is willing to include refrigerator, countertop microwave, washer and dryer. Very Convenient to Northlake Mall, I-77 and I-485. Easy commute to uptown. Call or text Candy at 704-451-2370 for your personal, private tour of this exceptional home.
2 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $200,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The Iredell County Sheriff's Office confirmed the identity of man who died in a house fire on Tuesday as Walter Christie.
- Updated
An investigation into a fire that claimed one life Tuesday is underway.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Jan. 6-12 Lis…
- Updated
Pictures from a home security system led to the arrest of a Mooresville man on breaking and entering and larceny charges.
Harbor Freight plans to hire up to 30 people as it opens its Statesville location later this spring.
From an early age, Parks Cornelius discovered the value of hard work and helping others, and those traits have been a part of his character al…
- Updated
MOORESVILLE — With just under six minutes to play in the fourth quarter, South Iredell took a timeout to regroup. The scoreboard showed that t…
- Updated
As snow and sleet roll across North Carolina, Gov. Roy Cooper and emergency management officials are scheduled to share an update at noon on i…
Cases of COVID-19 are soaring due to the rapidly spreading Omicron variant. Dr. Malcolm Symes, a family medicine physician with Lake Norman Me…
With time winding down in the fourth quarter, Mooresville’s Thomas Vero lined up a corner three in front of the Blue Devil student section. Wh…