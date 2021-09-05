2 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $214,900

Discover what sets this home apart from all others once you step inside this charming 2-story townhome that offers 2 bedrooms with 2 full baths located in Rossmore subdivision with a prime location known to be just minutes away from I-77, malls, restaurants, and lots of commercial places for entertaining. Enter the home and immediately be greeted by the welcoming living area that opens up to the well-lit formal dining. You'll then notice this home's efficient gourmet kitchen with ample space, cabinetry, and countertops, ideal for crafting meals throughout the day. The second level features 2 bedrooms for your comfort and relaxation, including the primary suite with an exclusive bath and closet. Nearby, you also can see an additional room and another full bath for your guests. This simple beauty won't last long in the market, so don't miss it! Schedule your private tour now.