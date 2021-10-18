 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $219,900

Adorable, freshly renovated 2 bedroom cottage-style home. Inviting rocking chair front porch. The kitchen is open to the family room. In addition there is a spacious flex room with built-ins for office, dining, guest room, etc. Large stone patio off the back for grilling and entertaining. New vinyl windows installed. Fully fenced back yard with almost 1/2 acre. Outbuilding was built as a garage and can be used as a workshop or storage. Well has a new pump installed. City water is available; buyer would just need to install a tap. Conveniently located in the University area, close to shopping, and short drive to Uptown Charlotte.

