Pride of Ownership in Highly Sought After Huntington Ridge in the University Area! Convenient Commuting Access to I485 & I85 as well as UNCC. Dual Owner Suites on 2nd Level with 2 x Full Baths enSuite & 2 x Walk In Closets! Vaulted Ceilings in Owners Suites & Updated Brushed Nickle Lighting Throughout. Spacious Gourmet Kitchen w SS appliances, Granite Tops & Plenty of Cabinet Space. SS Refrigerator conveys. Open Floor Plan on Lower Level allows flow from Kitchen to the Formal Dining Room & Large Living Area. New Vinyl Laminate Flooring on lower Level was installed in 2020! Tons of Natural Light and the Extra Storage Area under the Stairwell will not disappoint! This Unit backs to heavy woods for Privacy and is Ideal for Weekend BBQ's! Covered Rocking Chair Front Porch. Attached Garage with Shelving is a Wonderful feature and Over Flow Parking is a 10 second walk from this Home. Don't miss the Opportunity to Make a Life Time Investment!
2 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $220,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Mooresville Board of Commissioners on Monday unanimously approved a voluntary annexation and utility extension request for Queens Landing,…
- Updated
A passenger in a vehicle involved in a crash Thursday near Mooresville is believed to have died as a result of a medical condition, the North …
- Updated
The final buzzer has sounded. The last pitch has popped the mitt. Game over.
Authorities are on the scene of a fatal crash on Oakridge Farm Highway at Landis Highway Mooresville.
One person was killed after a motorcycle struck a tree on Morrison Plantation Parkway in Mooresville Saturday afternoon. The Mooresville Polic…
- Updated
A group of parents met outside the offices of the Mooresville Graded School District on Friday morning to protest the decision made Thursday t…
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from July 29-Aug. 4. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.
Awesome investment opportunity! This hidden gem has unlimited potential! Walking distance to the Civic Center, Swimming Pool, minutes to Downt…
- Updated
Mooresville Graded School District Superintendent Stephen Mauney emphasized Wednesday the new 2021-22 required state social studies standards …
- Updated
Due to increases in the number of new COVID cases, the Mooresville Graded School District will require face coverings for students, staff and …