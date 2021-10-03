 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $230,000

2 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $230,000

2 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $230,000

Townhome with fenced backyard, front porch, new flooring throughout! Large kitchen with tons of cabinet space and countertops! Large family room and separate dining area. Large primary bedroom with oversized walk-in closet! Pull Down Attic stairs with flooring for extra storage. Excellent Prosperity Ridge/Mallard Creek/University area location close to shops, restaurants, UNCC and interstates. Townhome is towards end of row with privacy and extra parking available in front of home. 2 dedicated spaces directly behind home/backyard area. Don't miss this one! Beautiful neighborhood pool and playground too! Home has Google Fiber as well.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Sept. 16-22
Latest Headlines

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Sept. 16-22

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Sept. 16-22. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics