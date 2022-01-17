2 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $255,000

Welcoming townhome in quaint community. Just a short commute to uptown Charlotte, minutes from shopping and restaurants at Northlake Mall and a quick jump onto I485 to get to the airport or around the city. This conveniently located home boasts tons of space and warming sunlight. Front living area is a wonderful space for a reading room or play space. Kitchen open to the living areas and features new vinyl plank flooring, new electric range & stainless steel dishwasher with ample counter space and storage. Two story great room w gas fireplace that is flanked w windows brining warming sunlight into this space. Upstairs offers 2 bedrooms plus a loft area that is a great home office or workout room. Primary bedroom w vaulted ceilings. On-suite w dual vanities and large walk in closet. New paint and carpet throughout. Private rear patio backs to common areas. One car garage w additional 1 car driveway. Guest parking avail out front in the cul-de-sac. Community pool for hot summer days.