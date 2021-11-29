 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $270,000

Beautiful, well-maintained home in the Glen at Highland Creek! Hardwood flooring throughout the house & gas-burning fireplace with marble surround in the great room. Enjoy a large dining area & eat-in kitchen along with a sun-filled enclosed patio perfect for relaxing with your morning cup of coffee. In the kitchen you'll find raised panel maple cabinets, roll-out shelves, granite countertops, natural tumbled stone tile backsplash, wired under-cabinet lighting, stainless double-bowl sink, & a computer desk near the garage entryway. Large primary bedroom with walk-in closet & dual vanities in the ensuite, with a separate space & privacy door for the toilet & shower. Split-bedroom floor plan with oversized second bedroom, complete with two large closets. Plenty of storage throughout with several hall & linen closets. Truly maintenance-free living as the HOA takes care of exterior maintenance, landscaping, water, trash, sewer & more. Enjoy all the amenities Highland Creek has to offer!

