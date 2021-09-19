 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $284,000

Sound investment on this solid brick ranch just needing some TLC and updates. Adding a touch of your own personal tastes and preferences makes this a perfect place to call home! Multiply living spaces including a living room, family, room, sitting room and flexible enclosed patio. Several outside storage buildings great for the hobby enthusiast, car storage or simply stashing all your extra gear. Two bedrooms, 1.5 baths with original hardwoods underneath the carpet. Perfectly located minutes to I-77, Bank of America Stadium, Northlake Mall, Uptown Charlotte & Lake Norman! Don't let this opportunity pass you by!

