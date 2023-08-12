Live the good life in this luxurious 2-BR townhome with loft in a prime location in North Charlotte! This beautifully appointed townhome is the perfect place to call home. With over 1,300 square feet of living space, you'll have plenty of room to spread out and relax. The hardwood floors downstairs and plush carpet upstairs add a touch of elegance, while the fully equipped kitchen is perfect for entertaining guests. The primary bedroom has a ensuite bathroom and an expansive walk-in closet. There's also a 2nd full bathroom upstairs! The real star of the show is the loft living space. With its abundant natural light, the loft is perfect for anything you can imagine: a home office, a yoga studio, playroom, or just a quiet place to relax and unwind. Amenities: Pool, fitness center, tons of shopping, dining & entertainment nearby! Conveniently located near I-485, you'll be minutes away from everything you need. Schedule a showing today and start living the good life!