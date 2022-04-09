MODEL HOME with amazing upgrades!! Refrigerator, washer, & dryer included!! This Denton plan features 2 owner's bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and measures 1,800 square feet. The kitchen has white cabinets with crown molding, granite counters, a tile backsplash, and stainless appliances including a gas range and refrigerator. The pocket office provides a perfect place for work or study at home, and adjacent to the dining area there is a welcoming, sun-lit sitting space. Enjoy the outdoors on the private rear patio. Both owner's baths have tiled, walk-in showers with bench seats and the owner's bedrooms have tray ceilings and huge walk-in closets. Beautiful and durable Enhanced Vinyl Plank flooring covers the main living areas, and a beadboard drop zone at the garage entry offers convenient storage. Additional upgrades include designer light fixtures, upgraded trim, custom paint, and oak tread stairs. Ask about Smart Home features INCLUDED in this home! Visit today!
2 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $395,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said 24 people have been arrested on numerous drug charges in undercover investigations.
Every day for a month, when Luke McClelland got home from school, he would go about the same routine of watering, measuring and moving a quart…
Chris Stonestreet, historian of colonial history of the North and South Carolina Piedmont, was honored by the North Carolina Chapter of the Na…
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from March 20-26. For more information regarding specific plots …
The following persons registered for assumed names in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from March 20-26.
Former jail nurse indicted for involuntary manslaughter in Neville's death.
MOORESVILLE — As Blue Devil slugger Lauren Vanderpool stepped to the plate in the bottom of the seventh inning, her team trailed arch-rival La…
MOORESVILLE — The distinct ping of a well-hit softball echoed across the stadium. Hickory Ridge’s Tori Kirkpatrick had sent the ball deep into…
Some UNCG students and graduates are concerned conservative commentator Ben Shapiro's appearance on campus April 11 will increase harassment of the transgender community.
The students at Lake Norman High School were in their various places, some meeting to give and receive stage instructions, others taking care …