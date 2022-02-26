2 Bedroom Home in Charlotte - $462,990

End Unit! This 4 story, 2 bedroom, 3.5 bath townhome is in an amazing location close to Uptown, Cotswold, Southpark, and more! Enjoy the views of a 1-acre park/tree preserve in the center of the community! This 4-story townhome offers expansive open-concept living, a 2-car garage, and all the conveniences of city living without the maintenance. This home features 2 bedrooms, both with attached baths, a loft, stainless steel appliances, LVP flooring on the entire main level, quartz countertops, tile backsplash, and a luxurious owners suite! Seller to pay $5,000 in closing costs with the use of our preferred lender.