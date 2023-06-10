Griffith Lakes is a spectacular new, low-maintenance community situated on almost 400 pristine acres inside of 485. The community clubhouse is projected for completion in 2025 and will feature a stunning clubhouse, fitness center, outdoor pool, pickle ball courts, tennis court, bocce ball, grilling & firepit areas. It will overlook the beautiful lakes with miles of walking trails. The popular Dilworth plan is an efficient open floor plan; perfect for entertaining. The gourmet kitchen with built in appliances and large island will host many guests. There is also a space for a butler's pantry. The well situated office makes working from home a pleasure. Lovely Primary suite with tray ceiling and spa like bath is the perfect retreat. The casual dining area comfortably entertains 8 and walks out to the spacious covered patio. Enjoy a carefree lifestyle as all the lawn maintenance is provided for you through the HOA. Be one of the first to enjoy living at this resort community! Visit today!