LIKE NEW 3 bedroom 2.5 bath semi-attached townhome. Located in China Grove on a dead-end street for added privacy. Enter to find an open floor plan with LVP tile on the entire main level. The abundance of natural light is a welcome sight to accentuate the beauty and function of this home. Nicely appointed kitchen includes granite countertops and a pantry in the breakfast area. All bedrooms are located upstairs and the large primary suite with ceiling fan will support a king-sized bed. Call today to schedule your personal showing on this unique rental opportunity. No pets please.