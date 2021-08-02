2 Bedroom Home in China Grove - $155,000

Perfect for first time home buyers or investors. The lovely and quaint town of china grove is close enough to Charlotte for a reasonable commute but far enough to experience quiet country living. This charmer is only 3 minutes from I-85 and has updated granite counter tops! Concord and Salisbury are close enough to offer more robust options for dining and shopping. With room for 4-5 cars in the driveway and an epic fenced in backyard, invite your friends over for a southern cookout before the summer is over! (Showings not available until 8/5/21)