Sooo much wonderful space inside & out to love at this Enochville/China Grove move in ready starter home! South Rowan schools. Huge family room! Previous front porch was finished for a nursery & later a home office (95 unpermitted SF). Lovely oversized, eat-in kitchen. Awesome covered side porch & huge wrap around front deck! Screened porch off utility room overlooking above-ground, salt water, EZ low maintenance, low cost pool. So many spaces great for gatherings & get togethers in any season! Lots of outdoor spaces are perfect for those who love to unwind outside. And wouldn’t you love working in the oversized detached powered garage as a workshop or crafting wonderland, with parking on one side too! There’s an additional enclosed shed extension for extra storage and equipment. Home priced for an “as is” sale so that you can build immediate equity with a few simple upgrades & finishing touches! Come see this home & make it yours today! Don’t miss this one! Interior photos coming soon
2 Bedroom Home in China Grove - $190,000
