A singlewide home that has been lovingly cared for by its owners. Fully fenced yard, a greenhouse, outbuildings and a garage/workshop that is a must see. The half bath can be turned back into a full bathroom if buyer chose to do so. African hardwood laminate floors, newer refrigerator and stove that remains, a metal roof, new HVAC and a screened in front porch.
2 Bedroom Home in Claremont - $119,500
