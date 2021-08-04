This 16,000 square foot plus, luxurious modern barn is awaiting for a gorgeous home or event venue space to be built to accompany it. Endless amount of opportunity to build your dream home on this private 35 plus acres! Conveniently located to the northern part of Lake Norman, major highways, restaurants and shopping. The land has been fully cleared by the owner/builder. Bring your own builder, bring your own house plans or you can redesign and personalize the current ones to suit your needs. There is plenty of space where proposed home will be built to add a guest house, pool house, additional garages etc. The 16,000 square foot modern barn is perfect for offices, guest house, storage, entertaining space etc. There are 4 horse stalls, washing bay, and plenty of storage or indoor gardening facilities. 20 foot rock climbing wall and indoor basketball area!! To many features to list all! Unique and rare opportunity to build your personal oasis, office space or event venue!
2 Bedroom Home in Cleveland - $2,299,000
