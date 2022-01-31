2 Bedroom Home in Concord - $155,000

Check out this charming 2 bed 1 bath house just minutes from downtown Concord. This Property is being sold AS IS. Includes a carport and a nice backyard.
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Jan. 20-26. L…
A touch of professional wrestling royalty comes to Mooresville this Saturday.
A Mooresville teen was charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds after a reported road rage incident Thursday, said Iredell Sherif…
A woman who was trying to save her dog when it ran into traffic was hit and killed by a vehicle Saturday night on Interstate 40.
For five years, Loki worked alongside Mooresville Police Department Officer Jordan Sheldon before retiring in 2017, two years before Sheldon w…
The Mooresville Parks & Recreation Department recently received a $500,000 grant to assist with the continued revitalization of Liberty Park.
Mitchell Community College recently announced the selection of Marla Harris as dean of its Mooresville campus. Harris started her new role Jan. 13.
A Mooresville man is facing more than 20 charges that authorities said resulted from an investigation into the sexual assault of a family member.
A group of volunteers dedicated their Saturday afternoon to an unusual clean-up in the Pisgah National Forest on Jan. 15. Organized by Wild South, a Spruce Pine-based nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving publicly-owned land in the southern Appalachians, removed a Volkswagen bus that had been sitting in a ravine near Table Rock Road for more than 40 years.
The following deeds were filed in the Iredell County Register of Deeds office from Jan. 16-22. For more information regarding specific plots o…
