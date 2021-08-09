 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Concord - $189,900

Welcome home to this cute 2 bedroom 2 bath ranch home in great Concord community close to everything! Open living room upon entry leads to kitchen with new Stainless Steel appliances. Master suite and secondary bedroom are spacious with great closets. New carpet throughout living room and bedrooms. Backyard is private for weekend BBQs. Great storage closet on exterior of home for extra storage. Take a tour today!

