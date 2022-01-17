 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Concord - $195,000

Welcome to this recently updated bungalow located conveniently to everything Concord has to offer. Well appointed bedrooms, and an open concept living makes this cozy bungalow feel like the perfect size. Boasting a corner lot with a fenced in yard, as well as an outbuilding and additional storage in the oversized crawlspace.

