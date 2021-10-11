 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Concord - $225,000

ATTENTION INVESTORS/BUILDERS! This is a great opportunity to subdivide lots (total.45 acre +/-) and build 2 spec/rental homes and located minutes to downtown Concord, I-85, hospitals, shopping and restaurants. Home is being SOLD AS IS and will need to be torn down. This listing is in connection with MLS #3778898.

