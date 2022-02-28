2 Bedroom Home in Concord - $270,000

Beautiful brick two story condo in Oakleaf. This property has lots of space. Common areas on first floor with two bedrooms and baths upstairs. Spacious kitchen with lots of cabinet space and countertops. Big dining area and great room with corner gas logs fireplace. Both bedrooms are large with attached bath and walk in closets. Large deck is perfect for entertaining and overlooks a wooded area with the pool in the distance. Close to the mall, I-85, Cannonballers field, and downtown Charlotte. Lots of entertainment in nearby Concord and Kannapolis.