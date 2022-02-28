 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Concord - $270,000

2 Bedroom Home in Concord - $270,000

2 Bedroom Home in Concord - $270,000

Beautiful brick two story condo in Oakleaf. This property has lots of space. Common areas on first floor with two bedrooms and baths upstairs. Spacious kitchen with lots of cabinet space and countertops. Big dining area and great room with corner gas logs fireplace. Both bedrooms are large with attached bath and walk in closets. Large deck is perfect for entertaining and overlooks a wooded area with the pool in the distance. Close to the mall, I-85, Cannonballers field, and downtown Charlotte. Lots of entertainment in nearby Concord and Kannapolis.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Feb. 17-23
Latest Headlines

Iredell County Crime Watch: (felonies, DWIs), Feb. 17-23

The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Feb. 17-23. Listed information, including addresses, has been gathered from reports publicly available at local law enforcement agencies. All individuals listed are innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics