LOCATION LOCATION! This is THE premier house in the area. Welcome Home to a beautifully landscaped yard and wrap-around driveway: Enter on Mt. Olivet OR Maryland Ave. The oversized carport and detached wired garage (with power outlets and 8 overhead lights) afford ample parking, storage, and\or workshop. 3RD AND 4TH Bedrooms do not have closets- could be used as formal dining or office. Updated windows are easy to clean and efficient. Kitchen is open with dining area and walk-in pantry. Master Bath has dual vanity and Master BDRM his/hers closets. Large washer/dryer- mud room. Spacious central living area. Home was remodeled in 1995 and has this as effective year built. Gas Dryer, Refrigerator to stay. Honeywell Security System is not in-service but system conveys. $500 Seller-Paid Home Warranty. Though close to everything (shopping, dining, and hwy 85) there is ample privacy and well-cared for yard to relax in. This is a one-owner home! Multiple Offers. Please submit Highest & Best.
2 Bedroom Home in Concord - $284,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said 24 people have been arrested on numerous drug charges in undercover investigations.
A Mooresville man, out on bond for cocaine and other charges, was arrested again Friday for selling fentanyl pills, the Mooresville Police Dep…
Every day for a month, when Luke McClelland got home from school, he would go about the same routine of watering, measuring and moving a quart…
Some UNCG students and graduates are concerned conservative commentator Ben Shapiro's appearance on campus April 11 will increase harassment of the transgender community.
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was killed in an auto accident Saturday in Florida. He was 24 years old.
Former jail nurse indicted for involuntary manslaughter in Neville's death.
Apr. 8—Officials have so far confirmed five tornadoes touched down and 55 homes were destroyed or damaged during the storms in South Carolina this week. The South Carolina Emergency Management Division and local emergency managers continue to assess damage in counties impacted by the severe weather that struck on Tuesday and Wednesday. "With more detailed assessments ongoing, these estimates ...
MOORESVILLE — The distinct ping of a well-hit softball echoed across the stadium. Hickory Ridge’s Tori Kirkpatrick had sent the ball deep into…
Iredell County Health Department provides low-cost walk-in lab services to Iredell County residents (18 years of age or older). The certified …
The Barcelona Burger & Beer Garden, which has a location in Mooresville, will be opening a restaurant in Winston-Salem.