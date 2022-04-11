2 Bedroom Home in Concord - $284,900

LOCATION LOCATION! This is THE premier house in the area. Welcome Home to a beautifully landscaped yard and wrap-around driveway: Enter on Mt. Olivet OR Maryland Ave. The oversized carport and detached wired garage (with power outlets and 8 overhead lights) afford ample parking, storage, and\or workshop. 3RD AND 4TH Bedrooms do not have closets- could be used as formal dining or office. Updated windows are easy to clean and efficient. Kitchen is open with dining area and walk-in pantry. Master Bath has dual vanity and Master BDRM his/hers closets. Large washer/dryer- mud room. Spacious central living area. Home was remodeled in 1995 and has this as effective year built. Gas Dryer, Refrigerator to stay. Honeywell Security System is not in-service but system conveys. $500 Seller-Paid Home Warranty. Though close to everything (shopping, dining, and hwy 85) there is ample privacy and well-cared for yard to relax in. This is a one-owner home! Multiple Offers. Please submit Highest & Best.