2 Bedroom Home in Concord - $309,900

Two Bedroom two full bath condo with open floor plan feels spacious beyond its 1553 Sq Ft. Both Bedrooms have ceiling fans and master bath has dual vanities. Living room has a gas FP, ceiling fan and large windows for lots of natural light. One level with no stairs is a great feature. Covered front porch, one car garage and private rear patio. Call Jon Grigorian, Lakeshore Realty, Inc. 704-696-2200