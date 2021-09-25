2 Bedroom Home in Concord - $385,000

Built in 2019, this Concord one-story home offers granite countertops, and a two-car garage. This home has been virtually staged to illustrate its potential.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Built in 2019, this Concord one-story home offers granite countertops, and a two-car garage. This home has been virtually staged to illustrate its potential.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A crash Saturday morning seriously injured one man and the resulting vehicle fire closed the northbound lanes of Interstate 77 for two hours.
Lake Norman High School students were sent home early today due to a skunk in the building.
The Mooresville Tribune sent out questions to the candidates for Mooresville's Board of Commissioners at-large seat. The candidates were asked what they believe the biggest issues Mooresville faces and how it can address the town's growth.
In a series of videos on TikTok, one woman said she and her boyfriend gave Laundrie a ride on Aug. 29 in Wyoming.
Ginger Finley simply has one goal by telling her family’s story — to prevent another family from experiencing the pain and loss she has experienced. Her son, Houston Finley, took his own life in February. He was 18-years-old.
Mooresville Board of Commissioner Barbara Whittington confirmed Tuesday she will not seek re-election next year to represent the town’s Ward 3…
A family is in mourning after a woman was found dead last week and her sister was charged with killing her.
Plans are moving forward to re-district the town’s four voting wards after 2020 U.S. Census results showed a 50 percent growth in Mooresville’…
Lake Norman Medical Group Family Medicine Mooresville has welcomed Malcolm Symes, M.D. He joins Dr. Thomas Gross, Dr. Michaela Renich and Dr. …
The following is a list of those booked at the Iredell County Detention Center on felony and driving while impaired charges from Sept. 9-15. L…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.