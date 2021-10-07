 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Concord - $80,000

This home sits on a little more than half an acre. Being sold AS IS and has been detitled. Open floor plan with a spacious great room and kitchen. 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Great covered front porch and a detached double carport.

