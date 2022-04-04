2 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $1,680

Excellent townhouse near the water at Lake Norman near Birkdale Village. 2 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths + 1 Half Bath, 1162 sq.ft., stainless appliances , Granite counter top in kitchen, Tiled backsplash, Tiled entry hallway and bathroom on lower level, Beautiful travertine fireplace, Neutral carpet and paint throughout unit, Primary bathroom has garden tub and walk-in closet and tiled bathroom, Pool and lake boardwalk very close. Convenient for shopping area. No pets and no smoking.