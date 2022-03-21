ABSOLUTELY STUNNING views from this lake front condo in Admirals Quarters. This fully furnished 2 bdrm , 2 bath condo has been fully updated, kitchen includes white cabinets, semi-exotic granite counters & SS appliances, pantry & laundry closet. Lovely dining room that leads to a second deck w/lake views Lg. family room that overlooks the lake w/stone fireplace & beautiful deck to enjoy your new views. Lovely primary bedroom w/lake views & door to the deck, king size bed, TV & updated bath w/oversized tile shower, granite counter tops & walk-in closet. Bedrm 2 has 2 day beds & a TV. The hall bath updated w/granite counters, tile floors & bath surround, toilet & light fixture. The amenities include a club house w/gym, outdoor pool, tennis courts, pond, greenspace & beach. Located only minutes to waterfront dining, shopping, entertainment & greenway. Easy access to I-77, Uptown & Airport. Only 3 hours to the beach and 2 hours from the mountains make this the perfect place to call home!
2 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $2,950
