2 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $215,000

Super cute condo in Admirals Quarters. Home has two bedrooms with two full baths. Kitchen is open to the living area and includes a tile backsplash with solid surface countertops. Some of the upgrades to this Condo include updated bathrooms with new tile, vanity, and mirrors. New Harbor scraped oak wide plank laminate flooring with splash defense installed in 2019. Also, the home has been completely repainted in July of 2021. Great home with awesome amenities. Close to restaurants, the lake, shops and highways. Come see this home today before its too late.