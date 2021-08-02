2 Bedroom Home in Cornelius - $220,000

Stunning & Spacious 2nd floor condo unit located in the heart of Cornelius;Well-maintained and is move-in ready! This Stunner is a gem giving you space & amenities all in one place just waiting for your personal touch. Welcoming you with spacious living room with beautiful dining/breakfast nook while flowing towards kitchen with gorgeous oak cabinetry, ample cabinet & counter space, SS appliances, breakfast bar! Spacious bedrooms with en-suite baths. All this laid out on a neutral palette! Not to miss on the private balcony all set for relaxation while you enjoy the view of nature! Beautiful Community with all amenities at your tips-pool, Club house, fitness center walking trails & so much more. Just minutes to Birkdale, shops and restaurants, and Lake Norman. Stop by Today to take a look before it's gone!